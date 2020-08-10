Anker discounts portable chargers by up to 49 percent

Leading into the end of Summer, Anker has discounted several of its portable power chargers by up to 49%. It seems these deals are valid for the next week. Here’s a complete list of what you can score:
- Anker PowerCore II 20000, 20100mAh Portable Charger for $41.22 (was $59.99)
- Anker PowerCore 10000 for $39.99 (was $49.99)
- eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $299.99 (was $399.99)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD 45W with 60W PD Charger for $141.99 (was $171.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Stand for $45.99 (was $59.99)
- Anker Astro E1 Candy-Bar Sized Ultra Compact Portable Charger for $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker SoundCore Mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $31.99 (was $38.99)
- Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Earbuds, 100 Hour Playtime for $59.99 (was $79.99)
- Soundcore Flare+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $118.99 (was $139.99)
Source: Anker
