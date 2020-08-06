PREVIOUS|
News

PUBG Mobile 90fps support coming first to OnePlus phones

Following a similar deal made for Fortnite earlier this year

Aug 6, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

0 comments

PUBG Mobile OnePlus

PUBG Corp. has partnered with OnePlus to roll out support for 90fps gameplay to PUBG Mobile on OnePlus phones first.

From August 6th to September 6th, gamers using a OnePlus 8 series, 7T series or 7 Pro smartphone will be able to play the popular battle royale game with the increased framerate. 90fps gameplay will be available to OnePlus users worldwide, including in Canada.

Starting September 7th, all PUBG Mobile players with phones supporting high framerate will be able to play in 90fps as well.

This is the second time OnePlus has landed a framerate exclusivity for a battle royale game. In May, the company partnered with Epic Games to bring 90fps gameplay to Fortnite on select OnePlus handsets as well.

Related Articles

News

Jul 30, 2020

3:20 PM EDT

Possible OnePlus 8T leaks on Slashleaks

News

Sep 20, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Amazon adds mobile game benefits to Prime membership

News

Sep 20, 2019

3:51 PM EDT

iOS 13 gesture bug interferes with games like ‘Fortnite’ and ‘PUBG’

News

Jul 31, 2020

11:09 AM EDT

OnePlus Nord display tint fix coming in future update

Comments