News

Bell says it now has 2.8 million Crave subscribers

The carrier notes it saw a high conversion rate of customers on 30-day free trials

Aug 6, 2020

8:20 AM EDT

Montreal-based national carrier Bell reported it now has 2.8 million Crave subscribers at the end of Q2 2020.

The carrier notes that this number is up from 2.7 million subscribers. Bell outlines that it saw a high conversion rate of customers on 30-day free trials.

“Total subscribers have remained essentially stable during the COVID-19 period, with subscribers for Crave growing to approximately 2.8 million from almost 2.7 million last year,” Bell outlined in its Q2 earnings release.

Bell notes that in this quarter, it announced the first wave of HBO Max series were coming to Crave in Canada. During its call with investors, the carrier outlined that adding more compelling content to Crave makes it more attractive could lead to a higher subscriber base.

Bell Media’s subscriber revenue was down due to declines across multiple channels reflecting continued cord shaving and over-the-top substitution.

In its Q2 earnings report, the carrier reported a decline in operating revenue and net income due to ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

