News

New ‘Smart Clock’ accessory for Amazon Echo Flex now available to pre-order

The device plugs into the Echo Flex via USB

Aug 6, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Canada has unveiled a new third-party accessory for the Echo Flex called the ‘Smart Clock.’

By plugging into the Echo Flex’s USB port, the Smart Clock will display a 12-hour or 24-hour clock based on your device’s time zone settings.

You can set timers by saying “Alexa, set a 12-minute timer” and adjust brightness by saying “Alexa, set My Clock brightness to 50 percent,” for example. All the while, the Smart Clock is powered by the Echo Flex, so no batteries are needed.

The Smart Clock was made by third-party smart home manufacturer Third Reality and has been certified by Amazon.

You can purchase the Smart Clock for $19.99 CAD on Amazon.

