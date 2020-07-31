Refer a friend with Koodo and save $50 off both your bills until August 16

Koodo is offering a limited-time deal; if you refer a friend, you’ll both save some cash. Koodo recently offered a similar promotion back in June.
The promotion gives the subscriber and the person who was referred $50 CAD off their bills. Personally, I got a text letting me know this promotion was available.
To do this, click here and log into your ‘Self Serve’ account to e-mail referrals.
Once your friend submits their info, Koodo will send the instructions to complete the process. When your friend is done with the process, Koodo will apply it to both of your bills.
Subscribers and their friends must complete the process by August 16th. After that date, the referral amount returns to $25. Friends need to activate and submit their new Koodo phone number to complete the process.
Additionally, Koodo’s website says that subscribers can save up to $300 for the year (if you have six friends) with this referral promotion. Koodo will break up the $50 by taking $10 off your next five bills.
To learn more about the promotion, click here.
