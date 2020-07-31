PREVIOUS|
News

Google Search celebrates ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ 20th anniversary with easter egg

I don't know about you, but I'm suddenly reminded of middle school dances

Jul 31, 2020

8:01 AM EDT

0 comments

Cha Cha Slide

Google has rolled out a “Cha-Cha Slide” easter egg in Search to celebrate the DJ Casper song’s 20th anniversary.

While on Google’s main website, type in “cha cha slide” and click the microphone that displays underneath the video in your search results.

Without spoiling the full sequence, this button will prompt your screen to “groove out” to the tune of “Cha-Cha Slide.” For added effect, make sure your sound is on.

“Cha-Cha Slide” originally released on August 2nd, 2020.

Image credit: Universal Records

Related Articles

News

Jul 31, 2020

9:43 AM EDT

Google Maps banner reminds users to wear a mask in the U.S.

Business

Jul 30, 2020

4:46 PM EDT

Alphabet posts $38 billion in revenue in Q2 earnings

News

Jul 30, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Google announces ‘.new’ shortcuts from Adobe, WordPress, Anchor and more

News

Apr 11, 2020

3:33 PM EDT

Google rolls out AR Easter Bunny, other search goodies for Easter

Comments