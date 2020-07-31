Best Buy Canada is having its Yellow Tag sale, which the bog box retailer says can ‘save big on everything you need to keep learning, creating, and playing.’ There are some good savings on smart home, audio, tablets and TVs.
TVs:
- Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $499.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $200)
- Sony 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $300)
- Sony 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $999.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $300)
- Samsung The Frame 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 (save $100)
- LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,099.99 (save $900)
Tablets:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ 32GB for $269.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ 256GB for $879.99 (save $120)
- Apple iPad mini 2 7.9-inch Wi-Fi, 16GB Certified Refurbished for $235.85 (save $205)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ 128GB Windows 10 LTE Tablet for $1,199.99 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 5 12.3″ w/ Surface Keyboard – Refurbished – for $819.99 (save $480)
Audio
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $380)
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $130)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (save $100)
- Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $40)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $279.98 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) – Refurbished for $159.99 (save $50)
- Audio Technica Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $180)
Wearables:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $299.99 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $329.99 (save $90)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band for $469.99 (save $60)
- Garmin vivofit jr 2 Kids Activity Tracker for $59.99 (save $10)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Space Gray Aluminum for $449.99 (save $200)
Smart home:
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $49.99 (save $40)
- Lenovo Smart Display 10″ for $129.99 (save $20)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant – 2 Pack for $109.98 (save $30)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Sandstone & LIFX Mini White Bulb for $84.99 (save $20)
- Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 9 Panels for $199.99 (save $50)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $899.99 (save $150)
