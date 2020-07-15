Shopify and federal government partner to help small businesses bring operations online

Shopify has partnered with the government of Canada to launch a new initiative to help small businesses adapt to a digital economy.
The initiative, which is called ‘Go Digital Canada,’ was developed to support the digitization of Canadian businesses and help them bring their operations online.
“Go Digital Canada is a central resource hub, making it easier than ever for Canadian entrepreneurs to get online and grow their business with confidence through support resources and tools offered by Shopify and our ecosystem of partners and experts,” Shopify outlines.
Small businesses across Canada will be able to launch their business online for free with an extended 90-day trial, and will be given access to a suite of resources to build their online store.
“Our government is working hard to harness this entrepreneurial spirit and help Canadians turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses, and help them rebuild in the months to come,” said Mary Ng, the minister of small business, export promotion and international trade, in an announcement post.
Shopify will also be working with its partners to help Canadian businesses. For instance, Digital Main Street is going to ensure that all qualifying independent businesses are referred to the ‘ShopHere powered by Google’ program.
Source: Shopify
