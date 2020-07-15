Le Devoir and The Globe and Mail now part of Apple News+

Apple has announced the addition of several local and regional news outlets to Apple News+, the tech giant’s news subscription platform.
In Canada specifically, French-language newspaper Le Devoir as well as The Globe and Mail are now available to Apple News+ subscribers. Apple News+ launched in Canada back in March 2019 with The Toronto Star and Global News being two of the few Canadian publications available on the platform.
Other new U.S. outlets include The Charlotte Observer, The Miami Herald, and The News & Observer, as well as curated news in the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.
Curated, local news collections include topics Apple’s news editors deem most “important to local communities, such as sports, dining and restaurants, weather, news and politics and more.”
Along with additional publications, Apple says News now features “about 20” ‘Audio Stories’ per week narrated by professional voice actors. The tech giant says the audio content will consist of feature reporting and long-form pieces from publications like Esquire, Essence, Fast Company, GQ, New York magazine, Sports Illustrated, Time, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired, and more, as well as newspapers including the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal.
This new audio feature is only available to Apple News+ subscribers in the United States. That said, ‘Apple News Today’ a new daily audio podcast will be available to Apple News subscribers and through the Podcasts app, but only in the United States. In Canada, you can listen to Apple News Today through the Podcast app. This marks Apple’s first foray into original podcast production.
Apple News+ is priced at $12.99 CAD per month in Canada. The service is available in the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Canada on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
The update is available now as part of Apple’s iOS 13.6 update, which also includes support for Car Key, a feature designed to allow iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock NFC-enabled vehicles.
Can manufacturers need to implement this functionality for the feature to work, and currently, BMW is Apple’s only partner.
