PlayStation’s ‘July Savings’ sale discounts more than 200 titles

PlayStation is currently running a major ‘July Savings’ sale on just under 250 PlayStation 4 titles.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle — $23.49 CAD (regularly $46.99)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition — $67.79
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Jak II — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Jak 3 — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Knack 2 — $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
- MediEvil — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered — $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- No Man’s Sky — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Quantic Dream Collection (includes Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human) — $18.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $49.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
The July Savings end on July 23rd. The full list of offers can be found here.
Image credit: Capcom
