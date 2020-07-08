Four Canadian exhibits go virtual through Google Arts and Culture

Museums and galleries in Canada are finding a new way to connect people to our history with art.
One way they’re doing that during the COVID-19 pandemic is by making that art more accessible through Google.
Google Arts & Culture now features digitized works from four new Canadian art exhibits, including the Gardiner Museum’s Art of the Everyday.
The other accessible collections are:
Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum’s painting exhibit
Museum of Vancouver’s Textile Arts of the Pacific Northwest exhibit
London Heritage Council’s Hidden Gems exhibit
The Google Arts & Culture tool allows anyone to explore artworks, collections and stories from museums and galleries across the world from the comfort of their own homes.
Image credit: Gardiner Museum
