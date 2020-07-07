PREVIOUS|
Uber officially launches in Winnipeg

The ride-hailing company had been looking to expand into the city for a few years

Jul 7, 2020

4:32 PM EDT

Uber has officially launched in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg joins more than 900 other cities that are serviced by the ride-hailing app, including 18 others in Canada.

UberEats, the company’s food delivery division, has operated in Winnipeg since August 2018. Until now, the city’s ridesharing options consisted of MY CAB, TappCar, ReRyde and Hire PTP.

During a news conference, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman noted that he’d been advocating for Uber to launch in the city since 2017.

However, Uber has run into a few hurdles along the way, including a disagreement over Manitoba’s proposed insurance plan structure for rideshare operators. Uber finally received a licence to operate in Winnipeg in June.

As part of Uber Canada’s COVID-19 policies, all riders and drivers in Winnipeg will be required to wear a mask while in Uber vehicles. Further, drivers will need to submit a selfie through the app to prove they’re wearing a mask, as well as sanitize their vehicles between rides.

