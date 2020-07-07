WhatsApp starts to roll out dark mode for web and desktop apps

Dark mode on WhatsApp’s desktop and web apps is starting to roll out to users, a few days after the messaging service announced that the feature would be launching soon.
The display options are starting to roll out to users, and I was able to switch over to dark mode on the web application with a new toggle option.
Since dark mode is becoming an increasingly popular feature, this will be a nice addition for users who like to use the platform on their computers.
Dark mode is one of the new features coming to WhatsApp, as the Facebook-owned company recently announced several new upcoming functionalities, including QR codes and improvements to video calls.
WhatsApp says it is making it easier to add a new contact through the use of QR codes. Users will soon be able to scan QR codes to add people to their contacts, instead of having to manually tap in their digits.
The messaging service is going to roll out new animated sticker packs to let users be more expressive in the chats. It notes that stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp says these new features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks in the latest versions of the platform.
