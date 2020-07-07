OnePlus removed slow-motion video editing from Gallery app, working on improved version

OnePlus says it’s working to add improved editing features for slow-motion video to its Gallery app after removing the ability about a month ago.
Version 3.12.19 of the OnePlus Gallery app removed the ability to edit slow-motion video. However, users are still able to record slow-motion video with OnePlus phones that support the feature.
Android Police spotted some outcry over the missing feature on the Play Store, as well as on Reddit and several OnePlus forum threads. On the Play Store, OnePlus responded to a comment noting it had removed the feature in order to improve it. Once it’s ready, it will return in a future update to the Gallery app.
Further, some users already report that the updated slow-motion editing function has arrived for them.
While it’s great to know that the feature isn’t just a bug or that it won’t be gone forever, it is frustrating that OnePlus just removed it instead of working on improving it while maintaining the current implementation.
Thankfully, it shouldn’t be too much longer before the new implementation arrives. However, if you need to edit some slow-motion video on your OnePlus phone immediately and don’t have time to wait, there are a few options for you. The first is you could roll back to an earlier version of the Gallery app — Android Police confirmed that doing so brings back the editing feature.
If you’re not comfortable with rolling back your Gallery app, the other option available to you is to find another app on the Play Store that supports editing slow-motion video.
Source: Reddit, OnePlus forums, Google Play Via: Android Police
