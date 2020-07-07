OnePlus Nord is launching on July 21, will be the ‘world’s first AR launch’

OnePlus is poised to soon unveil its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord.
Today, the company announced it will show the world the mid-range handset on July 21st through what it’s calling the “world’s first AR launch.”
“The OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room. We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users.”
The Nord has been teased and leaked heavily over the past two weeks. We know that the device is not coming to Canada, but that it will feature a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a ‘flagship-tier’ camera with dual front-facing 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.
The Nord launch will take place at 4pm ET on both iOS and Android devices through OnePlus’ dedicated Nord AR app.
If you want to score an invitation to the OnePlus Nord launch event, you’ll need to follow the @OnePlus.nord Instagram account and request access.
