PREVIOUS
News

iRig Keys 2 Mini MIDI controller with headphone jack launches for mobile

Create music on mobile and Mac/PC

Jul 3, 2020

8:09 AM EDT

0 comments

iRig

iRig’s latest device, the Keys 2 Mini, is a MIDI controller for mobile that has a headphone jack.

The keyboard boasts 25 mini keys, four user programable knobs and a new, smaller case. Further, the keyboard features TRS MIDI in and out with an audio out jack.

Overall, the iRig Keys 2 Mini aims to offer a portable solution for those looking to make music on iPhone, iPad and Android. The controller can be powered by a computer, mobile device, USB power supply or USB battery pack.

It’s available for $99 USD ($134 CAD) on iRig’s website.

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2020

7:09 AM EDT

Number of global gamers estimated to top 3 billion by 2023, driven by mobile

News

Jun 23, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Netflix now allows you to remove titles from ‘Continue Watching’ row on Android

News

May 6, 2020

2:00 PM EDT

Amazon adds free tier to its music streaming service in Canada

News

May 1, 2020

4:23 PM EDT

CBC cancels this year’s Music Festival amid COVID-19 concerns

Comments