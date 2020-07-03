PREVIOUS|
New social game app Fun Apart launches on iOS and Android

Jul 3, 2020

7:07 AM EDT

A new social game app called Fun Apart has launched on mobile devices.

The app features free card-based games to download and play with others, such as NUO (an Uno clone), Go Fish and Spoons. Up to five players can connect with one another by sharing a unique 8-digit private room game code over text, email or social media.

The app also supports video calling so you can see one another as they play.

Fun Apart is the latest in a line of party games that offer ways to play with others remotely, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Houseparty and Jackbox.

Fun Apart can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.

