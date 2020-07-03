Amazon Echo Dot with LED clock display is on sale for $40

Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker with an LED clock display is currently on sale.
The speaker is on sale for $39.99 CAD, amounting to a total of $40 in savings from its regular $80 price tag.
The discounted item is currently only available in the ‘Sandstone’ colour.
The sale isn’t exclusive to that version, though, as the default smart speaker is also discounted.
It’s on sale for the same price, which offers $30 off its regular $70 price tag. At the moment, only the ‘Heather Grey’ and ‘Sandstone’ colours are on sale.
You can view the Amazon listing here.
Image credit: Amazon
