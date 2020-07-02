Telus acquires smartphone repair shop company Mobile Klinik

Telus has acquired Mobile Klinik, a Canadian smartphone and tablet repair store chain with over 80 locations across the country.
The Vancouver-based carrier says this acquisition builds on its strategy of putting customers first by offering Canadians more options to buy, maintain and protect their mobile devices.
“Telus looks forward to welcoming Mobile Klinik’s team members into the Telus family, and bringing customers best-in-class repair service by accelerating Mobile Klinik’s growth across the country,” the carrier told MobileSyrup in a statement.
Mobile Klinik established itself as a phone and tech repair shop in 2015. The company is known for its same-day repair service by trained technicians and often offers repairs in less than an hour.
“Mobile Klinik has been acquired by Telus and we will continue to operate as an independent business division of Telus. Our business focus will remain what it has always been: to provide all Canadians, all carriers, all manufacturers and insurance companies, with top-quality smartphone and tablet repair, care, sales and services,” Mobile Klinik said in a statement to MobileSyrup.
The company says this transaction will help it to grow, and that the acquisition highlights the importance of professional repair as an essential part of the telecommunications ecosystem.
It’s unknown how much Telus paid as part of the acquisition. Telus says that its acquisition of the company highlights the importance of trusted, professional repair as an essential part of providing customer service.
Mobile Klinik previously stated that it had plans to have 200 locations across Canada by 2022, which is important to note since Telus says that it plans to accelerate the company’s growth across the country.
Earlier this year, Mobile Klinik purchased Ontario-based ‘fonelab’ to reach its 80 store milestone. This acquisition made Mobile Klinik the largest same-day smartphone repair chain in Canada.
