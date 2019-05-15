Mobile Klinik raises $27.5 million to continue Canada-wide retail expansion

On Wednesday, Toronto-based Mobile Klinik announced that it has raised 27.5 million in additional equity funding.
According to Mobile Klinik, it will use the $27.5 million to complete its planned Canada-wide expansion. The company plans to open 200 locations across Canada by 2022.
To date, the company has raised $44 million.
“We’re committed to meeting Canadians’ needs for professional, warrantied, while-you-wait smartphone and tablet repair, care, sales and service from coast-to-coast,” said Mobile Klinik CEO Tim McGuire in a May 15th press release. “This investment is a significant recognition of Mobile Klink’s leadership in the Canadian smartphone repair market and the growth we will achieve as we extend our network across the country.”
On Thursday, Mobile Klinik will open its 50th location. The new storefront is located in the Scarborough West Walmart Supercentre. The store will be the first of its kind for Mobile Klink. The company plans to open additional locations inside of Walmart stores in the future.
Source: Mobile Klinik
Comments