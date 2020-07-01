Netflix Canada highlighting Canadian content for Canada Day

In case you haven’t noticed it’s Canada Day, and to help celebrate as many Canadians spend the day still in self-isolation Netflix is highlighting all the great Canadian shows on its platform.
Celebrate Canada Day with these made-in-Canada titles and Canadian talent on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zvpgCtBfHV
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) July 1, 2020
Here’s a list of shows and movies that are filmed in Canada:
Ontario
- The Umbrella Academy (Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga)
- October Faction (Cambridge, Hamilton)
- Schitt’s Creek (Toronto, Uxbridge)
- Blown Away (Hamilton)
- Workin’ Moms (Toronto)
- Christmas Chronicles (Toronto)
- Alias Grace (Kingston)
- In The Tall Grass (Stratford)
- Kim’s Convenience (Toronto)
- ARQ (Toronto)
- Restaurants On The Edge (Muskoka)
- Locke & Key (Toronto, Georgetown)
- Anne With An E (Hamilton, Cambridge)
Quebec
- Jusqu’au Déclin (Laurentians)
- Les Affames (Quebec City)
- M’Entends-Tu? (Montreal)
- Martin Matte, La Vie, La Mort…Eh La La..! (Montreal)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Montreal)
Manitoba
- Fractured (Winnipeg, Selkirk and Matlock)
British Columbia
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Vancouver, Langley)
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (Vancouver)
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Vancouver)
- Snowpiercer (Vancouver)
- The Willoughbys (Burnaby)
- Coffee & Kareem (Vancouver)
- The Last Kids on Earth (Vancouver)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Tappen)
- The Healing Powers of Dude (Vancouver)
Nova Scotia
- Locke & Key (Lunenburg)
- There’s Something in The Water (Halifax, Shelburne, Pictou Landing, Stewiacke)
Saskatchewan
- A Secret Love (Moose Jaw, Melaval, North Battleford, Lafleche)
Prince Edward Island
- Anne With an E (Charlottetown)
Personally, I’d like to highlight the shows on this list like Anne With an E, Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek, which are not only filmed in Canada but also take place here. So if you want to watch some shows that celebrate this land, and don’t pretend it’s New York these are good options.
Comments