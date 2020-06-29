Starbucks Canada testing new ‘Curbside Pickup’ option

Select Starbucks locations in Ontario are going to begin testing Curbside Pickup as the company looks for new ways to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means that people will be able to order ahead via the Starbucks mobile app, and then when you arrive at the store, you can let them know. An employee will then come out and deliver your order to you.
Only 10 stores in Ontario are testing out the new pickup scenario, but there are plans to add another 20 locations throughout the summer.
When you order from a store that supports the new feature, that location will have dedicated parking spaces for you to park in.
If you’ve ordered groceries online, or a curbside option from other big box stores like Home Depot, the new Starbucks pickup option will be very familiar.
This also joins the previous Starbucks online ordering options like mobile-ordering, grab-and-go and delivery options.
This is good news for the coffee chain since it recently closed up to 200 of its coffee shops in Canada.
If you want to try the Curbside Pickup option, you can download the Starbucks app for free on iOS and Android.
Image credit: Starbucks
