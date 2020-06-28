PREVIOUS|
Microsoft removes loophole that let businesses defer Windows 10 updates

Businesses now only have 35 days to update, as opposed to a full year

Microsoft has removed a loophole that allowed businesses to avoid downloading Windows 10 updates right away.

The tech giant has previously allowed users on the business versions of the software to delay updates for up to a year. Users on Windows 10 version 2004 can now only defer updates for up to 35 days.

“Last year, we changed update installation policies for Windows 10 to only target devices running a feature update version that is nearing end of service. As a result, many devices are only updating once a year,” Microsoft said on a support page.

Microsoft says that in order to enable all devices to make the most of this policy change and to prevent confusion, it has removed deferrals from the Windows Update settings, starting on Windows 10 version 2004.

Although this new policy is meant to ensure that all PCs are up to par with current features and support, it may not fare well with companies who choose to hold off on updating in case there are any bugs.

Source: Engadget

