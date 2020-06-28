PREVIOUS
Niagara Regional Police issue Amber Alert for missing six-year-old boy

The alert was sent out around 12:45pm

Jun 28, 2020

1:13 PM EDT

Niagara Regional Police have issued an Ontario-wide Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy last seen in Hamilton, Ontario.

Police say the boy, Dashaun Mitchell, is with his father John Mitchell. Niagara Police say they are concerned for Dashaun’s welfare.

In 2017, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated all wireless carriers to provide text messages to mobile devices that notify Canadians of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing children.

