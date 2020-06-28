Niagara Regional Police issue Amber Alert for missing six-year-old boy

Niagara Regional Police have issued an Ontario-wide Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy last seen in Hamilton, Ontario.
Police say the boy, Dashaun Mitchell, is with his father John Mitchell. Niagara Police say they are concerned for Dashaun’s welfare.
Dushaun Is described as a 6 year old Black male, medium weight, light brown hair with brown eyes. No clothing description is available.
Dashaun is believed to be with his father, John Mitchell, described as a 44 year old Black male, 5’7” with a large build and short cut hair.
In 2017, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated all wireless carriers to provide text messages to mobile devices that notify Canadians of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing children.
