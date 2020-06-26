Huawei invites Canadians to compete in its 2020 Next Image photo contest

Huawei is inviting Canadians to compete in its Next Image 2020 photography and video competition. In 2019, this competition featured more than 500,000 participants.
The competition open to all Huawei users, so even if you’re using a P10, you’re welcome to participate. Next Image focuses on six different categories that aim to explore the beauty of life.
These categories include ‘Near Far,’ taking a look at hidden gems from a distance, ‘Good Night,’ which captures pictures at night or in a low right environment. Additionally, There is ‘Faces,’ for capturing images of faces with portrait photography, ‘Live Moments’ for shooting and producing a short video or mobile movie of up to 10 minutes. Lastly, there’s ‘Storyteller,’ which is a set of 3 to 9 images, and ‘Hello Life!,’ and ‘A picture is worth a thousand words.’
The deadline to submit these entries is 12pm ET on July 31st.
Winners will get selected by renowned photography experts, says Huawei. Entrants will have the chance to win $10,000, a Huawei P40 Pro and more.
Speaking of the Huawei P40 Pro, the flagship smartphone launches July 10th in Canada. In my experience, the P40 Pro offers great photography, especially at night.
To learn more about the competition, check out what’s a contest page, here.
