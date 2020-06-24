Earlier this week we found out that Best Buy Canada was prepping itself for a mega sale, which was named ‘Boxing Day In Summer.’
Now, the retailer has unveiled some ‘Advance Deals’ in various categories, such as TVs, smart home, video games, and headphones and portable speakers.
Here’s a round-up of some of the deals you can score right now.
TVs:
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (Save $300)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA X750F Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android LED TV for $899.99 (Save $650)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,099 (Save $100)
Headphones and portable speakers:
- UE Megablast Waterproof Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa for $199.99 (Save $50)
- UE WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $79.99 (Save $50)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $199.97 (Save $50)
- Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $139.99 (Save $20)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.98 (Save $100)
Smart home:
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 5 1080p HD Cameras for $374.99 (Save 125)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $899.99 (Save 150)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras for $368.98 (Save $111)
- Google Home for $39.99 (Save $59)
- Ring Door View Cam Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $109.99 (Save $100)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $59.99 (Save $15)
- Google Nest Hub for $99.99 (Save $20)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $249.99 (Save $50)
Gaming:
- Playstation 4 Console 500GB with Dualshock 4 Controller (Refurbished) for $259.99 (Save $40)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) for $9.99 (Save $10)
- Wireless Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch for $59.99 (Save $60)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Grey Joy-Con with Zoopa Q165 Quadrocopter for $429.99 (Save $15)
- FIFA 20 (PS4) for $19.99 (Save $30)
Smartphones:
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $569.99 (Save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $919 (Save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $1,219 (Save $100)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Certified Refurbished for $369 (Save $430)
- Apple iPhone X 64GB Smartphone Refurbished for $647.99 (Save $651)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Open Box for $987.89 (Save $451)
Source: Best Buy Canada
