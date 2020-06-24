Leak suggests Apple will include 20W fast charger with iPhone 12

Apple may up its charger game with the 2020 iPhones expected to launch later this year.
According to leaker ‘Mr·white’ (@laobaiTD) on Twitter, Apple will launch a 20W USB-C power adapter for the iPhone 12. It’s worth noting that currently, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with 18W USB-C chargers in the box, but the lower-cost iPhone 11 still only has a 5W charger.
Additionally, Mr·white shared images of the alleged Apple fast charger. An important distinction to make here is that a USB-C charger doesn’t mean the iPhone 12 will have USB-C — it’s just the port available on the brick.
Unfortunately, Mr·white doesn’t elaborate on which iPhone 12 models will include the 20W charger in the box. Leaks suggest Apple will launch four models of the iPhone 12 in the fall, including a new 5.4-inch screen size model, two 6.1-inch screen size models and a high-end 6.7-inch model. That larger 6.7-inch iPhone will likely be the ‘Max’ variant, unless Apple changes its naming scheme again. Likewise, the 6.1- and 6.7-inch models are both rumoured to include triple-camera arrays with LiDAR, which likely means they’re the ‘Pro’ models.
20W USB-C PD Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/1x74UStqyu
— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 24, 2020
Hopefully Apple decides to include the 20W adapter in the box with all iPhone 12 models regardless if they’re Pro or not. This is one area where Android phones have done well over the years, thanks in part to manufacturers competing to get the biggest number on the box. Nearly every phone offers an included fast charger.
Of course, a fast charger in the box likely won’t sway anyone to not get the lower-cost iPhone 12, but that doesn’t change how frustrating it is to need to fork out money for an expensive charging accessory because the included option isn’t adequate.
Considering that Apple will reportedly remove wired earbuds from the box with the iPhone 12, the least it could do is include a fast charger.
