Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are both launching on July 10 in Canada

Huawei’s P40 and P40 Pro are both launching on July 10th in Canada.
If you pre-order either smartphone, you’ll get the Huawei Watch GT2 and 50GB of Cloud storage free for 12-months.
Both phones will be available at major carriers, though Huawei has yet to release specifics. Additionally, the duo of smartphones will come in ‘Black’ and ‘Silver Frost’ in Canada.
Further, if you use a Huawei smartphone, you can compete in the company’s Next Image Awards, where you can win up to $10,000 USD ( about $13,597 CAD).
I reviewed the Huawei P40 Pro back in April and thought it was an excellent device despite it lacking the Google Play Store. It features a superb 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a quad-camera setup with 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel periscope shooter, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a depth-sensing camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an infrared sensor on the front.
Additionally, the P40 Pro features a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and a Kirin 990 5G processor.
The Huawei P40, on the other hand, sports a 6.1-inch with a Kirin 990 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and a triple rear camera setup.
This device features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera. The P40 also includes a 32-megapixel selfie and an infrared time of flight sensor.
Additionally, the P40 sports a 3,800mAh battery with 25W charging and more.
