News

Alleged Asus ZenFone 7 spotted on Geekbench browser

The phone has a Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM

Jun 19, 2020

2:22 PM EDT

Asus ZF was spotted on the Geekbench browser.

In the last two days, there have been 14 benchmarking tests on Geekbench on a phone called Asus ZF. As of right now, the best guess is that this is the Asus ZenFone 7(Z) — the Z is in brackets because the Asus ZenFone 6 was actually the Asus ZenFone 6 (z) and the Z was hidden.

According to the Geekbench tests, the phone uses 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

In terms of its benchmarking prowess; the Zenfone ZF has a single-core score average of 965 and a multi-core score average of roughly 3,372.

The Asus ZenFone 7(z) will likely launch sometime in July.

Source: Geekbench

