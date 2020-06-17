Quibi reportedly in talks to bring app to Amazon Fire TV and Roku

Mobile streaming service Quibi is in talks with Amazon and Roku to bring its app to the companies’ respective streaming devices, according to Variety.
This would include Amazon’s Fire TV and Roku’s family of streaming devices.
However, Variety reports that these discussions are in the early stages, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll be finalized. In the case of Roku, Variety‘s source noted that the San Jose, California-based company may back out based on the revenue-sharing deal Quibi has proposed.
That’s because Quibi is struggling right now, which presumably has Roku skeptical of how valuable a revenue-based agreement would even be. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Quibi will have fewer than two million paying subscribers by April 2021. While Quibi denied these figures, the company declined to provide the WSJ with an alternative subscriber count. That said, should the WSJ‘s numbers be accurate, it would mean that Quibi would come far short of its 7.4 million year-one target.
These numbers don’t bode well for Quibi, especially as the service is still in its three-month free trial period, following its April launch. Therefore, Quibi hasn’t even begun to charge customers.
For now, the company is looking to improve the service by bringing it to more devices. Outside of the intended Amazon and Roku support, Quibi has also come to Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay in response to consumers requesting a TV viewing option.
Source: Variety
