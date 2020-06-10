Quibi Chromecast support rolls out on Android and iOS

Quibi has added Chromecast support in the latest versions of its Android and iOS app.
In practice, this works the same way as the recently added AirPlay streaming, with Quibi content displaying on the big screen in horizontal orientation only. As it stands, there isn’t an option to change layout on Chromecast or AirPlay.
When Quibi launched in early April, the “bite-sized” video streaming service was only available on Android and iOS devices. The new viewing options that have been added are part of the company’s larger efforts to improve the struggling service.
As of May, the company has reported more than 3.5 million app downloads and 1.3 million active users, although founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told The New York Times last month that this “isn’t close” to what the company wanted. Further, Katzenberg completely blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for “everything that has gone wrong” with the service.
Meanwhile, the app has dropped out of Apple’s Top 200 apps, with major app analytics firm Sensor Tower placing the app at the 1,007th spot. Employees are also reportedly upset over how the company has been paying millions of dollars to stars like Reese Witherspoon amid poor content viewership and pay cuts.
It remains to be seen how else Quibi intends to draw in more people in the coming weeks.
Via: Engadget
