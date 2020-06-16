Here are the latest Xbox One game deals with titles up to 80 percent off

This week’s Xbox sale offers a variety of games for 80 per cent off. The sale includes games like Battlefield V, Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night, GRIP, Omensight, NHL 20 and more.
These deals are available until June 23rd.
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack: now $21.44, was $38.99
- Battlefield V Standard Edition: now $15.59, was $51.99
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night (also on Xbox Game Pass): now $26.99, was $53.99 — this is also a Deals with Gold sale, so Xbox Live Gold is necessary
- Bucket Knight: now $3.89, was $6.49
- Dead By Daylight (also on Xbox Game Pass): now $15.99, was $39.99 — this is also a Deals with Gold sale, so Xbox Live Gold is necessary
- Dead Cells (also on Xbox Game Pass): now $17.49, was $24.99
- EA Sports FIFA 20: now $23.99, was $79.99
- For Honor Complete Edition: now $32.49, was $129.99 — this is also a Deals with Gold sale, so Xbox Live Gold is necessary
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete (also on Xbox Game Pass): now $8.69, was $28.99
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove: now $34.99, was $49.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: now $13.49, was $53.99
- NHL 20: now $17.99, was $59.99
Major Nelson has the complete list of games on sale, here.
Source: Major Nelson
