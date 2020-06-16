PREVIOUS|
Here are the latest Xbox One game deals with titles up to 80 percent off

These deals are available until June 23rd

Jun 16, 2020

5:50 PM EDT

This week’s Xbox sale offers a variety of games for 80 per cent off. The sale includes games like Battlefield V, Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night, GRIP, Omensight, NHL 20 and more.

These deals are available until June 23rd.

Major Nelson has the complete list of games on sale, here.

Source: Major Nelson

