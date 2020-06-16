Asus ROG Phone III spotted on TENAA with up to 16GB of RAM

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has appeared in a TENAA Chinese regulator listing, showcasing pictures of the smartphone and its specs.
According to the TENAA listing, the ROG Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, comes in three RAM variants (8GB, 12GB and 16GB) and features up to 512GB of storage.
The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly also feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.
Additionally, it looks like the device sports a triple rear-facing shooter, although TENAA only lists two shooters, the 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary.
The handset will also run Android 10 and include a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner and 5G support.
TENAA’s listing also indicates the phone will measure in at 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and weigh 240g.
It’s possible Asus could unveil the ROG Phone II in July, similar to what it did last year with the ROG Phone II.
Source: TENAA, Gadgets NDTV
