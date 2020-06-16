PREVIOUS|
Asus ROG Phone III spotted on TENAA with up to 16GB of RAM

The ROG Phone III is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 processor

Jun 16, 2020

4:14 PM EDT

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has appeared in a TENAA Chinese regulator listing, showcasing pictures of the smartphone and its specs.

According to the TENAA listing, the ROG Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, comes in three RAM variants (8GB, 12GB and 16GB) and features up to 512GB of storage.

The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly also feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

Additionally, it looks like the device sports a triple rear-facing shooter, although TENAA only lists two shooters, the 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary.

The handset will also run Android 10 and include a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner and 5G support.

TENAA’s listing also indicates the phone will measure in at 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and weigh 240g.

It’s possible Asus could unveil the ROG Phone II in July, similar to what it did last year with the ROG Phone II. 

Source: TENAA, Gadgets NDTV

