Asus ROG Phone III appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM

A new listing of the Asus ROG Phone III has appeared on Geekbench. The handset previously appeared with 8GB of RAM but is now on the benchmarking website with 12GB of RAM.
Alongside 12GB of RAM, it runs Android 10 and a Snapdragon 865 processor. Geekbench didn’t offer any other details about the handset.
The handset achieved a 910 single-core score with a 3,229 multi-core score.
It’s unclear when Asus will launch the ROG Phone III. Last year the Taiwanese company launched the ROG Phone II in September, and the first ROG Phone came out in October of 2019. Thus, we’ll likely see the ROG Phone III near the end of the year.
Source: Geekbench Via: MySmartPrice
