Drag Race Canada is available on Crave starting July 2

“Yass,” the time has finally arrived.
Canada’s Drag Race season 1 is finally on its way. The series is starting on July 2nd and is releasing weekly on Thursdays.
12 fierce contestants will be serving their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to compete to be Canada’s first ‘Drag Super Star’ vying to win a $100,000 grand prize.
The inaugural season is 10 episodes long and will be hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the runner up to season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie. The first guest judge will be eTalk senior correspondent Traci Melchor.
Now it’s time for Canada to meet her qweens.
If that video was too quick, here are their names of the contestants and where they’re from.
Anastarzia Anaquway from Toronto, BOA the Drag Queen from Toronto, Juice Boxx from Toronto, Lemon from Toronto, Priyanka from Toronto, Scarlett Bobo from Toronto, the famous dancing queen Tynomi Banks from Toronto, Rita Baga from Montreal, Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo area, Kiara from Montreal, Jimbo from Victoria and last but not least, Ilona Verley from Vancouver.
Check out the Drag Race on Crave YouTube page to learn more about each of the queens.
