PREVIOUS|
Business

Canadians registered a record-breaking number of .CA domains in May: CIRA

It was largest number of registrations that CIRA has ever seen in a single month

Jun 10, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

0 comments

Canadians registered a record-breaking 54,129 .CA domain names last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CIRA’s new report.

This represents a 39 percent year-over-year increase and was the largest number of registrations that CIRA has ever seen in a single month. For context, there were 39,319 domain registrations in the same period a year ago.

These numbers indicate that Canadians businesses and organizations are pivoting their operations online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIRA conducted an informal poll of 213 new registrants and found that 40 percent of them were creating a new business website, while 15 percent were building an e-commerce website. Further, 17 percent were creating a personal website.

“We are seeing thousands of companies across Canada embracing e-commerce, curb-side pickup and other new business models that leverage the power of the internet,” Byron Holland, the president of CIRA, said in a press release.

The report outlines that this is the second straight month of double-digit growth, as April saw an increase of 28 percent registrations when compared to the previous year.

“From April 1 to May 31, 2020, CIRA recorded its best-ever two-month period with a total of 108,018 .CA domains registered,” the report reads.

Over the two month period, Ontario recorded 47 percent of all registrations, followed by British Columbia with 18 percent and Quebec with 15 percent.

Source: Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2020

4:16 PM EDT

Twitter adds fact-checking labels to tweets falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

News

Apr 23, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

CIRA giving away free online protection service to Canadians

Business

May 8, 2020

12:43 PM EDT

CIRA data shows rural Canadians have nearly 12 times slower downloads than urban residents

Business

Apr 14, 2020

2:52 PM EDT

About 38 percent of Canadians note slower internet connection amid pandemic: CIRA

Comments