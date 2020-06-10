Canadians registered a record-breaking number of .CA domains in May: CIRA

Canadians registered a record-breaking 54,129 .CA domain names last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CIRA’s new report.
This represents a 39 percent year-over-year increase and was the largest number of registrations that CIRA has ever seen in a single month. For context, there were 39,319 domain registrations in the same period a year ago.
These numbers indicate that Canadians businesses and organizations are pivoting their operations online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CIRA conducted an informal poll of 213 new registrants and found that 40 percent of them were creating a new business website, while 15 percent were building an e-commerce website. Further, 17 percent were creating a personal website.
“We are seeing thousands of companies across Canada embracing e-commerce, curb-side pickup and other new business models that leverage the power of the internet,” Byron Holland, the president of CIRA, said in a press release.
The report outlines that this is the second straight month of double-digit growth, as April saw an increase of 28 percent registrations when compared to the previous year.
“From April 1 to May 31, 2020, CIRA recorded its best-ever two-month period with a total of 108,018 .CA domains registered,” the report reads.
Over the two month period, Ontario recorded 47 percent of all registrations, followed by British Columbia with 18 percent and Quebec with 15 percent.
