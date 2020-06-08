Apple has updated its Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone cases today to with a variety of colours.
Apple released four colours for the Apple Watch Sport Band, these colours include linen blue, seafoam, vitamin C, and coastal grey.
These bands are available today in the 40mm and 44mm sizes variants and on the Canadian Apple Store they cost $59 CAD.
Currently, the Sport Bands are the only options that were updated so far. Recently The Cupertino-based company released two new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sports Bands last month.
Additionally, Apple also launched new cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cases are available in seafoam, vitamin C and linen blue.
- iPhone 11: seafoam, vitamin C, linen blue
- iPhone 11 Pro: seafoam, vitamin C, linen blue
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: seafoam, vitamin C, linen blue
These new silicone cases are available on Apple’s website right now for $55 CAD.
Rumours point to Apple releasing a new Leather Loop for the Apple Watch, but it’s unclear when Apple will launch these accessories.
Source: Apple Canada, 9to5Mac
Comments