PREVIOUS|
News

Apple releases new Watch Sport Bands and silicone iPhone 11 cases

Jun 8, 2020

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple has updated its Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone cases today to with a variety of colours.

Apple released four colours for the Apple Watch Sport Band, these colours include linen blue, seafoam, vitamin C, and coastal grey.

These bands are available today in the 40mm and 44mm sizes variants and on the Canadian Apple Store they cost $59 CAD.

Currently, the Sport Bands are the only options that were updated so far. Recently The Cupertino-based company released two new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sports Bands last month.

Additionally, Apple also launched new cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cases are available in seafoam, vitamin C and linen blue.

These new silicone cases are available on Apple’s website right now for $55 CAD.

Rumours point to Apple releasing a new Leather Loop for the Apple Watch, but it’s unclear when Apple will launch these accessories.

Source: Apple Canada, 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Jul 27, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 4 and 2019 iPhone leaks from last week

News

Jun 7, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

Apple granted patent for tool that could generate synthetic group selfies

News

Jun 5, 2020

11:31 AM EDT

Apple parts supplier Broadcom says 2020 iPhone launch will be delayed

News

Jun 7, 2020

1:01 PM EDT

Some iPhone 11 users reporting green tint issues after unlocking

Comments