Dropbox quietly launches private beta for its new password manager

The already crowded password manager space quietly received a new entrant: Dropbox.
Dubbed ‘Dropbox Passwords,’ the cloud storage company’s new app is now available in private beta on Android. Anyone can download the app from the Play Store at the moment, but you’ll need an invite to actually use it.
Additionally, the app’s listing on the Play Store notes that it may be unstable as it’s still “in development.”
According to The Verge, Dropbox Passwords seems basic in its current state. It can create unique passwords, store them, sync them and automatically fill them, just like most other password managers out there. However, there’s no mention of useful features like importing passwords from web browsers or support for two-factor authentication (2FA).
Further, Dropbox Passwords boasts it has ‘zero-knowledge encryption,’ a feature that means only the user has access to data stored in the app. Zero-knowledge encryption is a common feature of password managers, with Dashlane, LastPass and 1Password offering the same protocol.
Finally, the app says it allows users to sign in to apps with just one click. While it’s not immediately clear, that indicates Dropbox Passwords supports Android’s autofill feature.
If you’re wondering why a cloud storage company is building a password manager, you’re not alone. However, it actually makes a lot of sense for Dropbox. Several password managers already offer Dropbox as a cloud option for syncing data between devices. As such, it wouldn’t be a stretch for Dropbox to build its own password service into its cloud offering.
Plus, with Dropbox’s name recognition, it could encourage more people to get a password manager. If you don’t already have a password manager, right now is the best time to start. Password managers make it easy to create unique, secure passwords for each online account and store them securely. Everyone should use one, and you can learn how to set one up here.
Source: The Verge
Comments