Girl Guides of Canada hosting virtual camp-in on June 6

Girl Guides of Canada is hosting a virtual camp-in on June 6th in partnership with the David Suzuki Foundation.
The virtual event is taking place at 7pm ET on the Girl Guides Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is meant to be a virtual camp-in where families can be creative and transform their home into a campground.
Girl Guides says that Canadian families can have their own camp adventure, make some s’mores and sing along with Girl Guide hosts to campfire songs. David Suzuki will also be reading a campfire story.
“Camping and being with friends outdoors is a huge part of what we do at Girl Guides. The ability to connect with our camping communities by using technology to host this virtual event is even more important now that COVID-19 pandemic protocols have prevented us from having our summer Girl Guide camps,” said Jill Zelmanovits, the CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, in a news release.
Participants are being encouraged to share their creative campsite setups, homemade tents and snack art on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #greatcanadiancampin.
Families can sign up and register to get their camp-in kit that includes activities and ideas to make their camp-in experience more fun.
Image credit: Girl Guides of Canada
Source: Girl Guides of Canada
