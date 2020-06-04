Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox One titles in a big digital Xbox One game sale.
The games on sale include franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Dead Rising, Resident Evil, Wolfenstein and more for up to 90 percent off.
Below are some games on sale:
- A Way Out – $9.99 (previously $39.99)
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night – $26.99 (previously $53.99)
- Borderlands 3 – $39.99 (previously $79.99)
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons – $4.99 (previously $24.99)
- Monster Hunter World – $19.99 (previously $64.99)
- Ori And The Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $4.99 (previously $19.99)
- Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.99 (previously $39.99)
- Quantum Break – $7.74 (previously $30.99)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – $39.99 (previously $79.99)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $16.79 (previously $55.99)
You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.
