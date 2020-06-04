PREVIOUS
Large digital Xbox One game sale offering deals on franchises like Assasin’s Creed, Resident Evil and more

Jun 4, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox One titles in a big digital Xbox One game sale.

The games on sale include franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Dead Rising, Resident Evil, Wolfenstein and more for up to 90 percent off.

Below are some games on sale:

You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.

