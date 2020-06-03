Telus to build an office and innovation centre in Victoria, B.C.

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is planning to build a commercial office and innovation centre in downtown Victoria, B.C.
The centre will become Telus’ regional headquarters for approximately 250 employees. It will also be home to an innovation hub that will showcase advanced communications and information technology.
The carrier is paying $8.1 million to purchase the property from the city, along with an additional $1.1 million purchase price adjustment depending on the final proposal submitted and approved as part of the rezoning process.
Telus is working with Victoria-based Aryze Developments as a community development partner. The Aryze project team will ensure the initiative progresses in alignment with the shared goals of the community, the city and Telus.
“Together, Telus and Aryze are seeking to bring forward an architecturally-significant project; one that will create an opportunity for Victoria to be at the forefront of new technology and contribute to the social and entrepreneurial fabric of the city,” the city wrote in a press release.
Source: City of Victoria
Comments