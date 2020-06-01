Microsoft blocking Windows 10 May 2020 Update on some devices

Microsoft officially started rolling out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update — also known as version 2004 — last week, but some people still don’t have access to it yet.
There are quite a few reasons why you may have issues with the update. For one, Microsoft said in its announcement about the update that it would take a more measured approach to version 2004. That means making users request the update from the Settings app instead of just pushing it automatically. It also means Microsoft will slowly ramp up the rollout, so some users may not get it until later.
However, the measured approach also means Microsoft will block the update for some users if they’re aware of compatibility issues. The Verge reports that the Redmond, Seattle-based software giant has a list of 10 issues it’s investigating with the update. Nine of those resulted in ‘compatibility holds’ that prevent users from installing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update via the Windows Update software in the Settings app.
Further, one of those issues affects always-on, always-connected devices like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. That issue causes unexpected errors and reboots.
Windows Update will warn users about compatibility issues
Microsoft is also working to clearly communicate to users why their computer may not have the update. Over the weekend, it added a warning message to Windows Update that lets people know if their device is incompatible with update 2004. However, in some cases, a computer just hasn’t received the rollout at all.
In my case, a custom-built desktop PC received the 2004 update within a few days of release without issue. However, a Lenovo ThinkBook 13s and a Surface Go 2 have not received the update. Neither of those devices display the new warning message either, which indicates the rollout hasn’t even reached them yet.
The Verge says Microsoft blocks update 2004 on devices with apps or games that use ‘GameInput Redistributable.’ It’s not clear which games use this, but it does warn that software using it may lose mouse input in the May 2020 Update.
Despite all this, there is a way to apply the Windows 10 May 2020 Update if you want. Microsoft’s update assistant tool can apply the update, and also reportedly bypasses blocks Microsoft put on incompatible systems. Of course, if you’ve received one of those compatibility warnings from Windows Update, you probably shouldn’t install version 2004. You’ll also want to hold off if you rely on your computer for work or other important tasks since if the update does break something, you may find yourself stuck without a working computer during COVID-19.
