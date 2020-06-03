‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Night City Wire event delayed amid racism protests

Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming Night City Wire livestream event is getting a two-week delay.
The announcement was made on the official Twitter account for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG. Originally slated for June 11th, the event is now happening on June 25th.
We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter.
The motivation to delay the scheduled Summer Game Fest event is due to the ongoing racism and police brutality protests around the world.
The stream is expected to give a new look at the Poland-developed open-world RPG’s gameplay. In addition, CD Projekt Red might also give us an idea of what plans it has for downloadable content (DLC).
The move is similar to what’s happened to other planned events and reveals this week, including Sony’s PlayStation 5 game showcase and EA’s Madden NFL 21‘s reveal.
For now, any player anticipating the livestream will have to patiently wait for the reveal near the end of the month.
