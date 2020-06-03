PREVIOUS|
News

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Night City Wire event delayed amid racism protests

The event will now happen on June 25th

Jun 3, 2020

2:59 PM EDT

0 comments

Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming Night City Wire livestream event is getting a two-week delay.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG. Originally slated for June 11th, the event is now happening on June 25th.

The motivation to delay the scheduled Summer Game Fest event is due to the ongoing racism and police brutality protests around the world.

The stream is expected to give a new look at the Poland-developed open-world RPG’s gameplay. In addition, CD Projekt Red might also give us an idea of what plans it has for downloadable content (DLC).

The move is similar to what’s happened to other planned events and reveals this week, including Sony’s PlayStation 5 game showcase and EA’s Madden NFL 21‘s reveal.

For now, any player anticipating the livestream will have to patiently wait for the reveal near the end of the month.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Source: CD Projekt Red (via @CyberPunkGame) Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Apr 17, 2020

2:46 PM EDT

Amazon Canada accidentally lists Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller

News

Jan 16, 2020

12:43 PM EST

Keanu Reeves-starring Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 2020

News

Apr 17, 2020

4:31 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console

Comments