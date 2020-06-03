SaskTel expands its internet and entertainment services in Maple Creek and Shaunavon

SaskTel is bringing enhanced entertainment and connectivity to the towns of Maple Creek and Shaunavon with the expansion of its services.
Residents and businesses in the two areas now have access to SaskTel’s ‘interNET Extended 25 and 50’ internet plans and its ‘maxTV Stream’ service.
SaskTel says that its interNET Extended 25 and interNET Extended 50 plans are the fastest rural internet packages it has ever offered with download speeds up to 25 and 50Mbps. With this latest expansion, over 320 communities in Saskatchewan now have access to this service.
The carrier’s maxTV Stream IPTV platform is said to “combine the best of traditional television with advanced technology and the latest OTT content from Netflix and YouTube.”
It lets users watch live TV and VOD programming on your phone or tablet, and also allows users to control their TV through Bluetooth and voice command technology.
“With the launch of these upgraded internet packages combined with maxTV Stream’s impressive set of features, residents of Maple Creek and Shaunavon can now enjoy some of the best entertainment options and rural internet speeds available today,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett, in a press release.
This latest expansion is part of the carrier’s $324 million investment to improve services across the province between 2020 and 2021.
Source: SaskTel
Comments