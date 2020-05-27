Microsoft announces Windows 10 May 2020 Update is available now

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update — also known as version 2004 — is finally arriving after a lengthy testing period.
Microsoft’s program management director of windows servicing and delivery, John Cable, made the announcement via a blog post on May 27th, noting that the 2004 update would be available the same day. However, actually getting the update may look a little different.
In the blog, Cable writes that Microsoft wants to ensure users “have a reliable, productive experience” with Windows 10 and so it will limit the availability of the May 2020 Update. To start, only devices running Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 can get it. Further, to get the update, users must proactively request it from the Settings app.
If you want to jump on the 2004 update right away, head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click ‘Check for updates.’ Once the May 2020 Update appears, you can click ‘Download and install’ to begin the process. Cable notes that Microsoft is “slowly throttling up this availability over the coming weeks” so some users may not see the option to update right away. Additionally, Microsoft has placed ‘safeguard holds’ on the update to prevent systems with potential compatibility issues from updating until the company is confident those users will “have a good update experience.”
Microsoft’s more measured approach to rolling out the update is welcome considering the past issues that stemmed from Windows 10 updates. The extra care is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people are working remotely and relying on their PCs.
Microsoft will support Windows 10 2004 for 18 months beginning May 27th.
What’s new in Windows 10 2004
If you’re wondering what’s packaged in the May 2020 Update, Microsoft also posted a lengthy blog post detailing all the new features. You can check out the full post here if you want, and below you’ll find some of the highlights.
To start, Microsoft is making it faster and easier to pair Bluetooth devices with compatible Windows 10 PCs and improving the ability to go passwordless with your Microsoft account. Further, it’s adding ‘kaomoji’ to the Windows emoji keyboard, accessible by pressing the ‘Windows’ key and Period.
Windows 10 version 2004 will also users to name their virtual desktops as well.
For gamers, it ushers in support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, which provides smoother graphics with increased detail without sacrificing framerates.
Further, Microsoft is bringing the ‘segment heap’ capabilities from its UWP app platform to the first Win32 app, Microsoft Edge. In short, this means Edge should use significantly less memory — internal testing shows an up to 27 percent reduction in memory usage. Additionally, Microsoft plans to open up the capability to more developers soon.
ARM-based devices running on Windows 10 2004 will now have access to Microsoft’s Your Phone platform.
Finally, Cortana now supports an updated chat-based user interface, allowing users to type their questions instead of speak them, and Windows as a whole is getting several accessibility improvements.
All in all, it’s a hefty update with some welcome improvements. If you’re interested in downloading the update, head to the Settings app to get started.
