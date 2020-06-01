Google Photos’ trash folder now shows you when images will be permanently deleted

Google Photos’ trash folder now shows users when their deleted photos will be gone for good.
Android Police notes that now when you go into the trash folder on the app and select an image, you can see how many days are left until the image is permanently deleted.
As a refresher, the trash folder keeps a copy of your deleted images for 60 cases in case you accidentally deleted a photo. After 60 days, the photos are then deleted. Before this new feature, you didn’t know how much time you had left until the image would be deleted, but now you’ll be able to see what portion of the 60 days you have left.
From there you can choose to speed up the process and delete the image for good or restore it if you’ve changed your mind.
The new interface is rolling out widely now, but not everyone has access to it so you may have to wait a few days to get it.
Source: Android Police
Comments