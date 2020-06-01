June Android Security update available on supported Pixel phones now

If you own a Google Pixel 2, 3 or 4-series phone, a new update rolling out today will help protect your device and fix bugs.
As of the time of writing, we’ve had the update appear on a Pixel 3XL, so it appears to be live for Canadians now. Notably, once I installed the update I was also able to access the new feature drop tools like the Bedtime scheduler.
You can download and install the update from the ‘System’ section in Settings by choosing ‘System update.’ Depending on your phone, this can take anywhere from 20-minutes to an hour, however a bulk of the downloading and installing happens in the background, so you’re phone is only disabled for a few minutes.
You can find the full list of bug patch notes on the Google Pixel Phone help page, and if you want to dive into the security side of the update, Google is going to add it to the Android Security Bulletins page soon.
Source: Google
