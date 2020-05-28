PREVIOUS
News

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free on the Epic Games Store

The collection includes two Borderlands games and is free until June 4th

May 28, 2020

12:59 PM EDT

0 comments

The Epic Games Store is offering two free games this week, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, as part of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

These two games are replacing Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and beforehand it was Grand Theft Auto V. The two Borderlands games are free until June 4th.

2K Games released Borderlands: The Handsome Collection in 2015, bringing the two games to current-gen consoles. Originally, Borderlands 2 launched in 2012, while Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel came out in 2014.

The Epic Games Store is also running a promo called the “Mega Game Sale,” offering discounts on titles up to 75 percent off.

Source: Epic Games Store

