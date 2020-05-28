PREVIOUS|
News

Telus’ Optik TV is now part of Apple’s single sign-on feature

This could be the start of a wider rollout of single sign-on

May 28, 2020

12:58 PM EDT

0 comments

After launching last week alongside iOS 13.5 with VMedia as the only TV platform, Apple has added Telus’ Optik TV to its single sign-on feature.

Single sign-on allows users to sign-in to their TV provider on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV to get instant access to any apps that support their television subscription. This means that you won’t need to enter your TV provider’s password across several Apple devices and only need to do it once. For example, if I sign in with VMedia’s RiverTV beta on my iPhone, the app will be automatically signed in on my Apple TV (we’ll have more on RiverTV in the coming weeks). VMedia also offers a VMedia TV app.

Apple single sign-on screenshot

To find the feature, head to ‘Settings’ and then ‘TV Provider.’ Next, select Telus or VMedia and sign-in.

Hopefully, this is a sign of a broader launch that includes Rogers, Bell and other Canadian television providers. Optik TV is available in areas of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

Apple’s single sign-on feature was first announced last year during WWDC, but until recently has only been available in the United States.

Thanks Scott

Related Articles

News

May 27, 2020

10:30 AM EDT

Apple confirms it reissued app updates to fix iOS 13.5 bug

News

May 26, 2020

4:45 PM EDT

Apple’s refurbished Mac Pros are still more expensive than my car

News

Sep 29, 2018

11:58 AM EDT

Websites using Facebook login also affected by recent data breach

News

May 27, 2020

1:07 PM EDT

Apple reportedly orders 20 million OLED displays from LG

Comments