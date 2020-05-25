Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in June

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in June:
- Below Deck Mediterranean: season 5 (06/02/2020)
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg: seasons 1 & 2 (06/11/2020)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (06/17/2020)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- Married to Medicine: Los Angeles: season 2 — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — on Mondays
- Deadly Cults: season 2 — on Mondays
- Botched: season 6B — on Tuesday
- Camp Getaway: season 1 — on Tuesday
- Below Deck Mediterranean: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 — on Wednesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — on Wednesdays / Saturdays
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 12 — on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10 — on Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 12 — on Fridays
- Top Chef: season 17 — on Fridays
- The Mark of a Killer: season 2 — on Fridays
- Accident, Suicide or Murder?: season 2 — on Sundays
The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 coming soon
